Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mimecast by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mimecast by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

