Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several analysts have commented on SEE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

