Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $810.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

