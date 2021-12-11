Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $202,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $149.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

