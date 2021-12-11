Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $45,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

