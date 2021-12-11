Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,186 shares of company stock worth $395,684.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

