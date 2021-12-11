The Go-Ahead Group’s (GOG) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 610 ($8.09) on Friday. The Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 531 ($7.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 774.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 972.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

