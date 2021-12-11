Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $630.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

