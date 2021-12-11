JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 470 ($6.23).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 534 ($7.08).

CSP opened at GBX 459 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 501.23. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 392.80 ($5.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68).

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

