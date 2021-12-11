Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

