Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

