Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $201.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

