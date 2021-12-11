Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $238.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,534. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

