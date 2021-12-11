The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

