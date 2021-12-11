Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $583,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

