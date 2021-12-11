Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth Buys 4,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZLAB opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

