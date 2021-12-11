First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.72% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $34.58 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

