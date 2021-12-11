Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.22 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -270.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

