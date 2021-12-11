Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 47,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

