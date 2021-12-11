Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $123,561.96 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $10.87 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

