Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

