Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.