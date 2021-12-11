Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 23,796 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.