Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 26,100 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE MTDR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

