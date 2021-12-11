Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

