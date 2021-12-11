Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 900 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 269.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,430. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

