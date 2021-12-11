Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.