Jason Medeiros Sells 50,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Well stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.