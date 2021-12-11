Jason Medeiros Sells 50,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
American Well stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
