BMO Capital Markets Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Yale University raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.