Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases $160,050.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SNEX stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

