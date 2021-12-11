Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $138,180.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Unifi stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
