EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

