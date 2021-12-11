Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen's third quarter-results beat estimates on both counts. The company’s product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The strong growth momentum from 2020 has continued so far in 2021 on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter of 2021 and next year as well. The company is also diversifying its business by adding new technologies and products through acquisitions. Its focus on acquisitions to boost its core competencies is encouraging. The products added with acquisitions and new product launches are aiding sales growth. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, its dependence on few customers for revenues is a concern as any setback can hurt Repligen significantly. Moreover, competition in the bioprocessing market is rising.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $247.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.93. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,674 shares of company stock worth $6,376,904 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

