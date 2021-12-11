Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.74 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

