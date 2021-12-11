Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

