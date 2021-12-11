Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.