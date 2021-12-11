Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

OMGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.