Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

