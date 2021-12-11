Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Deluxe worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $32.87 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

