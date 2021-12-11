Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,247 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 93.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

