Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,686,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

NYSE DDS opened at $267.61 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $416.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average of $212.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

