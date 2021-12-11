Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,059 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $506,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.