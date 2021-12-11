Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,511 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $98.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.