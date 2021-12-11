Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE PPG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

