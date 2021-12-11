Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,364 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of YOLO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

