Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

