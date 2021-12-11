Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

