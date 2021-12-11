Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 385 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.66 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

