Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 36,000 Shares

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $222,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $169,774.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LABP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

