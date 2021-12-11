FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 7,618 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $188,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 1,354 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

