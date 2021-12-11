Kurt B. Thaus Sells 9,390 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

